Anishinabek Nation and other political territorial organizations call for immediate withdrawal of Bill 5

ANISHINABEK NATION TERRITORY (June 2, 2025) – The Anishinabek Nation leadership is calling on the Province of Ontario to immediately withdraw Bill 5, Protecting Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, 2025, citing it as a direct threat to the lands, jurisdiction, and sovereignty of First Nations, within the Anishinabek Nation territory, and begin an engagement process of meaningful consultation, consent, and accommodation.

A peaceful protest, led by Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin in partnership with the Anishinabek Nation, Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Grand Council Treaty #3, Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians, and Independent First Nations, is planned for June 2 at Queen’s Park, where leadership from across the territory will gather in firm opposition to Bill 5 and in defence of First Nation rights, lands, and treaties.

“We will not stand idly by while our rights are ignored, our lands are targeted, and our Treaties go unfulfilled,” said Anishinabek Nation Lake Huron Regional Chief Scott McLeod. “We demand that the Government of Ontario start over—repeal this Bill and work with us, not around us. Let’s build legislation that ensures our economies can thrive in a way that respects our Nations and upholds our rights.”

Bill 5 proposes sweeping changes to several pieces of legislation, including the Ontario Heritage Act, Mining Act, and Endangered Species Act, and introduces a new Special Economic Zones Act. Despite these extensive reforms, First Nations were not consulted in a way that reflects the constitutional duty to consult and uphold the honour of the Crown.

Bill 5 was successfully stalled in committee May 28 after Ontario NDP and Liberal MPPs filibustered from Wednesday until midnight Thursday. The filibuster blocked the controversial bill from going into its Third Reading, which represents the final stage of a Bill’s legislative process before it becomes law, as the committee process will now continue into this week.

“Ontario needs our permission—not just consultation, but consent,” said Gimma Dean Sayers, spokesperson for the Robinson Huron Treaty Chiefs and member of the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin Political Working Group. “The Bill needs to be stopped. It is an assault on our unextinguished jurisdictions and our inherent rights.”

Despite a non-derogation clause being added to the Bill’s preamble, Lake Huron Regional Chief McLeod notes this is symbolic and non-binding, lacking any operative legal protections for First Nation rights.

“Words in a preamble mean nothing if they don’t translate into action. Without clear, enforceable clauses affirming our inherent rights, and without mechanisms for consent, this Bill continues to violate the principles of reconciliation and self-determination,” states Lake Huron Regional Chief McLeod.

Further concerns include the Bill’s failure to require free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) for projects impacting First Nation lands, and its expansion of Crown liability protections, which could shield the government from accountability even when rights are infringed.

“If the province believes this Bill will speed up economic processes, they are mistaken,” states Lake Huron Regional Chief McLeod. “Any attempt to fast-track development without consent will only lead to delays, resistance, and legal challenges. Our Nations are united, and we will stand in the way of any legislation that bypasses our rights.”

Gimma Sayers issued a final message to all investors and companies: “To those looking to do business in Ontario: do your due diligence. Speak directly with our First Nations. Without our consent, there is no certainty for your projects.”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.