Anishinabek Nation demands immediate withdrawal of Bill 5

LONDON, ONTARIO (June 4, 2025) – The Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly seeks to work with the Government of Ontario, even as they oppose Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025, to resolve the long-standing constitutional issues in a timely matter with the Crown.

On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, Grand Council Chief states:

“The Anishinabek Nation is seeking to advance our relationship with the Government of Ontario so that we can move forward together, which will focus on mutually beneficial successes to ensure the economic prosperity for all of our Anishinabek Nation citizens throughout the province.

The obligations of the Crown to First Nations are grounded in Canada’s Indigenous Constitution. Autonomous Indigenous law-making authority was a pre-condition to instruments such as the Royal Proclamation of 1763, Treaty of Niagara, and any other pre-and-post confederation Treaty agreements. So, it must also be a pre-condition to any passing of Bill 5. The Honour of the Crown requires that the government honour First Nations as autonomous law-making authorities who have never ceded our control over our resources.

The federal government has offended the spirit and intent of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The province has breached the Honour of the Crown and won’t engage with First Nations before passing legislation. Municipalities are now fully imbued with Strong Mayor Powers. And the private sector continues to legitimize paper Joint Ventures in its procurement. This is a concerted plan to keep First Nations on the periphery, threatening our ability for even a fraction of resource revenue opportunity should that be desired. Industry will only suffer because of what amounts to anti-democratic provincial policy. Furthermore, and most importantly, the land and in turn, our people, will suffer greatly as we are intrinsically connected.

We expect the provincial government to be clear on whether they are willing to honour First Nations’ decision-making authority into the Bill 5 process. We demand to know – will the Government of Ontario amend Bill 5? To the resource development, investment, and business community, we say this:

Bill 5 undermines the principles of lawful consultation, environmental due process, Inherent Rights, Aboriginal Title, and Aboriginal Treaty (protected) Rights—all of which are foundational to a stable and predictable investment environment. While this Bill may promise short-term regulatory shortcuts, it will almost certainly result in long-term delays, legal battles, and reputational damage for companies involved.”