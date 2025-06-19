Anishinabek Nation advocates for recognition and respect for minerals in ancestral and traditional territories with provincial government

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (June 19, 2025) – Today, the Anishinabek Nation is pleased to announce that the Government of Ontario engaged in dialogue with Anishinabek Nation First Nations, which are the inherent rights holders for all Anishinabek Nation territories.

“The Anishinabek Nation recognizes the importance of our First Nation Leadership in asserting the economic sovereignty of their Nations, ensuring equitable participation in responsible resource development, and fostering sustainable First Nation growth within all Anishinabek First Nation territories,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “That is why our First Nations asked that these discussions begin today with Ontario to ensure that our First Nations benefit directly as full equity partners from all projects and resources extracted from their lands.”

During a news conference on June 18, Ontario Premier Doug Ford remarked that the deal he is putting on the table is “like handing an opportunity on a silver platter” and that he has treated First Nations “like gold”, remarks, amongst others, that he has since apologized for today to our rights holders.

“We know that our ancestors originally shared this platter with their treaty partners, and it was full of the resources from our lands for all to prosper. Today, we begin the dialogue that will see our First Nations begin to benefit fully from all projects and resources being extracted from our lands and to do so in a responsible way,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige. “Ontario also stated in a letter yesterday to some of our First Nations in the Robinson Huron Treaty Territory that ‘[Ontario] deeply values our Treaty relationship’ and we welcome those comments as it recognizes and affirms Ontario’s obligations to the original relationship and the honour of the Crown.”

As a pre-emptive offer to the discussions beginning today, the Province of Ontario has offered $3 billion to be equity partners in projects that would help make member First Nations more prosperous and access services that are currently unavailable. The provincial government has also offered $70 million for training opportunities and an additional $10 million in scholarship opportunities for Anishinabek First Nation students.

“While we welcome the offer presented by the Government of Ontario, our First Nations leadership will need to consider the specifics as we continue this dialogue with the provincial government. Our First Nations do not negotiate in the public domain. Our First Nations have said and continue to say that we are not opposed to development; however, it must be done with us as true partners.”

Today, the Government of Ontario has officially recognized that lands and resources are not its to give, exploit, or regulate as economic corridors.

“We will always uphold our sacred responsibilities to the land and waters and will continue to assert our jurisdiction in the face of any legislation that seeks to ignore the Crown’s constitutional obligations and our inherent rights. We are the original rights holders for all resources given to us by the Creator,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.