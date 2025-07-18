Anishinabek Nation statement on the Building Canada Act and Government engagement: Honouring our Treaty and inherent rights and protecting our future

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (July 18, 2025) – The Anishinabek Nation recognizes the growing global demand for critical minerals and the significant impact their extraction can have on our territories, rights, and future generations. We acknowledge the potential for economic participation that responsible development offers for all types of projects; however, we are unequivocally committed to ensuring that any and all resource extraction activities and any projects being contemplated within our traditional and treaty territories are conducted in a manner that respects our inherent and Treaty rights, and the well-being of our people.

For millennia, we have been stewards of these lands and waters, guided by the principles of Mino-Bimaadiziwin – the Good Life – which emphasizes balance, respect, and sustainability. Treaties are living agreements that guarantee our rights to hunt, fish, trap, gather, and pursue our traditional way of life on our territories. These rights, affirmed in Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, are paramount and will not be compromised for short-term economic gain.

Therefore, the Anishinabek Nation declares the following principles to guide our engagement with the Crown, industry, and other stakeholders regarding all resource extraction activities:

Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) : We assert our right to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) for any activity proposed within our traditional territories. This is not merely consultation, it requires a process of meaningful engagement where our communities have the opportunity to fully understand the potential impacts of a project, provide their free and informed consent, and participate in decision-making. This consent must be obtained before any exploration, development, or resource extraction activities commence. We will establish our own processes and protocols for FPIC guided by Anishinabek laws and customs. Inherent and Treaty Rights and Indigenous Knowledge Integration : All extraction activities must be conducted in a manner that respects and protects our inherent and Treaty Rights. The Robinson Huron and Robinson Superior Treaties, which our ancestors entered with the British Crown, are also part of that unique historical and constitutional fabric. Our Indigenous Knowledge is invaluable in understanding the interconnectedness of the environment and the potential consequences of resource extraction, which must be integrated into all stages of project planning, environmental assessments, and monitoring. We will require rigorous assessments that go beyond conventional environmental impact. Environmental Protection and Sustainability : The health and well-being of our lands and waters are inextricably linked to our well-being. We will demand the highest environmental standards and safeguards to prevent pollution, habitat destruction, and disruption of ecosystems. Sustainable extraction practices that minimize environmental impact and prioritize reclamation are essential. Benefit Sharing and Economic Participation : We will ensure a fair and equitable share of the economic benefits derived from all resource extraction on our territories, which includes, but is not limited to, our annuities owed to the rights holders yearly, revenue sharing, employment opportunities, skills training, and business development opportunities for our citizens. We will advocate for innovative financial models that ensure our communities benefit directly and sustainably from resource development. Meaningful Consultation and Partnership : His Majesty said recently: “The Government will be a reliable partner to Indigenous Peoples, upholding its fundamental commitment to advancing reconciliation”. We expect genuine and respectful consultation and accommodation from government and industry at all stages of project development, from initial exploration to mine closure and reclamation. Consultation must be based on mutual respect, transparency, and willingness to listen to our concerns and incorporate our perspectives. We are open to exploring partnerships provided that they are based on mutual benefit, shared values, and commitment to sustainable development. Protecting Sacred Sites and Cultural Heritage : We will unwaveringly protect our sacred sites, burial grounds, and areas of cultural significance from any disturbance related to critical mineral extraction or any other activity. These sites are integral to our identity, history, and spiritual well-being. Prior to any development, thorough archaeological and cultural heritage assessments must be conducted in consultation with our communities to identify and protect these irreplaceable resources.

The Anishinabek Nation is committed to working collaboratively with government, industry, and other stakeholders to ensure that critical minerals extraction is conducted in a responsible and sustainable manner that respects our rights, protects our environment, and benefits our communities. We will not hesitate to use any and all available means at our disposal, including legal challenges, to protect our Treaty rights and defend our inherent rights to our lands and our resources.

We call upon the Crown (Canada and Ontario) to recognize and respect our rights, engage with us in good faith, and work with us to build a future where resource development and our inherent and Treaty rights can coexist in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding.

In nationhood,

Linda Debassige

Grand Council Chief

Anishinabek Nation

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.