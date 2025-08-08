Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law safeguards and promotes the well-being of Anishinaabe children and youth

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (August 8, 2025) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige has issued the following statement regarding the Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law:

“It is important our children see themselves in a system they’re in and a part of – the Anishinabek Child, Youth, and Family Well-Being System was always a goal and dream for the Anishinabek Nation.

At the foundation of our System is the Anishinabek Nation Child Well-Being Law. The Law acknowledges, respects, and supports the primary role of the parents, guardians, families, and communities in safeguarding and promoting the well-being of Anishinaabe children and youth.

As a Law drafted under First Nations’ inherent jurisdiction with input from our citizens residing on and off-territory, the First Nations choosing to enact this Law for their communities are the lawmakers; they will be responsible for the delivery of child and family services for Anishinabek families.

On the Anishinabek Nation’s path to self- government, our Child Well-Being Team is negotiating a main table tripartite self-government agreement and supporting bilateral fiscal agreements with the Province of Ontario, and the Government of Canada in the area of child, youth, and family well-being. Our approach is grounded in Anishinaabe law and governed by inherent rights, free from externally imposed legislative frameworks.

Through our Law and the self-government agreement, we will continue to reaffirm the foundational truth that Anishinabek First Nations are sovereign Nations. Through our System, we will continue Koganaawsawin (raising up our children).”