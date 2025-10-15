Anishinabek Nation hosts 3rd Annual Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum

CHIPPEWAS OF RAMA FIRST NATION (October 15, 2025) – The Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Department kicked off its 3rd Annual Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum (ANEDO 2025) held in Chippewas of Rama First Nation from October 15-17.

“ANEDO offers an opportunity to get involved with like-minded individuals to learn and grow from one another,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “This Forum also provides an opportunity for our member First Nations to connect directly with government and industry representatives, which may help foster a better understanding of our unique perspectives rooted in our Seven Grandfather Teachings and inherent rights.”

The Anishinabek Nation welcomes leaders in economic development to take part in meaningful discussions about major projects on First Nations’ territories, securing capital, and innovation. The theme of ANEDO 2025 is “Empower. Evoke. Evolve.”, focusing on solutions that create unity, put ideas into action, and inspire change in all sectors.

“In the spirit of this Forum and the Anishinabek Nation, I encourage you to build meaningful connections, empower those around you, and bring forward ideas that will shape our shared future,” adds Grand Council Chief Debassige.

First Nations are closely monitoring the implementation of major projects legislation that challenges First Nations’ sovereignty. ANEDO 2025 features panels on the Anishinabek Nation’s strategic response to Bill 5, Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025, and Bill C-5, the One Canadian Economy Act, and Ontario’s Special Economic Zones. Delegates will come together to explore First Nations’ economic readiness, consultation protocols, and safeguarding sacred sites.

Day 1 of the Forum featured keynote addresses from Grand Council Chief Debassige and Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict. Day 2 will see Matthew Foss of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business provide a keynote address.

The Forum will also feature success stories in tourism, agriculture, franchising, and energy, and action-oriented workshops on generative AI and mining.

“This Forum is a vital connection point for Anishinabek First Nations and industry leaders, technicians, and businesses,” states Deputy Grand Council Chief Chris Plain. “As Anishinaabe, we are drawn together to connect, share, and grow. ANEDO 2025 creates the space for First Nations to take steps toward self-determination. Each member Anishinabek Nation First Nation has distinct backgrounds and experiences, different challenges, opportunities, and successes, and ANEDO brings them all together to share as One Anishinaabe Family.”

In addition to the panels and workshops, the Forum will offer ample networking opportunities, including a gala dinner on the evening of Day 2, which features guest Anishinaabe comedian Don Burnstick.

The Forum will be livestreamed and accessible through the Anishinabek Nation’s official social media channels.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.