Anishinabek Nation releases new treaty resources for young learners

ANISHINABEK NATION TERRITORY (November 3, 2025) — The Anishinabek Nation marks the annual Treaties Recognition Week in Ontario for the 10th year by launching a new book called, This is my Treaty, aimed at preschool and Kindergarten-aged learners.

“This is my Treaty aims to engage learners with treaty concepts that are related to concepts in their curriculum, such as sharing and the meaning of promises,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “Educators and parents alike can use the book as a platform to discuss concepts of treaties. This is my Treaty can be used in early childhood education, as students at this age can clearly make connections to these concepts, as they are fundamental to their learning at this age.”

An interview with author and treaty educator Kelly Crawford talking about the most recent book can be heard on the Anishinabek Nation Bemaadizijig Ganoonindwaa—Talking to People Podcast.

“This podcast’s episode features Kelly Crawford, an Anishinaabekwe who has been instrumental in advancing Anishinaabe and First Nation education, who discusses in great detail the importance of treaty education,” says Grand Council Chief Debassige. “The Bemaadizijig Ganoonindwaa podcast complements other storytelling vehicles such as the Anishinabek News and videos compiled on the Anishinabek Nation YouTube channel and other social media platforms. By having these vehicles accessible for all, we hope that our non-Indigenous counterparts will learn about our collective Treaty rights and obligations to create greater understanding to build a stronger relationship.”

In keeping with its commitment to public education, the Anishinabek Nation will be livestreaming a treaty learning event on Nov. 4 from 6:30-8 pm featuring Clayton King, citizen of Beausoleil First Nation. The event can be accessed via the Anishinabek Nation YouTube channel.

Treaties Recognition Week is the first week of November every year and is designated to honour the importance of treaties and help Ontarians learn more about treaty rights, relationships, and responsibilities. The education and awareness of treaties made with First Nations will help Canadian citizens understand their own obligations as subjects of treaty conditions in this country.

The Anishinabek Nation is dedicated to supporting a clear and responsible understanding of the treaty relationship and will observe Treaties Recognition Week this week from November 3-7 by sharing information and resources virtually through its social media channels and the Anishinabek News.

This is my Treaty is available to order through www.goodminds.com in English, Anishinaabemowin, and French.

All education resources, including wampum belt puzzles, are available by emailing orders@anishinabek.ca.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.