2025 Federal Budget bears implications for the Anishinabek Nation

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON (November 5, 2025) — The Anishinabek Nation acknowledges the release of the Canada Strong: Budget 2025 federal budget and is committed to engaging with government officials to ensure that the needs and priorities of Anishinabek member First Nations are fully addressed, as it clearly overlooks First Nations across the country.

“Simply put, you don’t cut from the most marginalized people in this country,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “Canada has a fiduciary obligation to our First Nations. Our fear is what these cutbacks may mean for existing issues such as gaps in infrastructure and housing, lack of attention to First Nations policing and community safety, healthcare, and the ongoing boil water advisories. We are supposed to be a first-world, developed country, which means basic needs and standards of living are met, yet our people continue to go without them, with fewer financial resources allocated to obtain them, as seen in the federal budget.”

While the budget includes investments aimed at economic development, healthcare, and infrastructure, the Anishinabek Nation emphasizes the importance of ensuring that First Nations and other Indigenous groups receive equitable funding and support.

“We will be further reviewing the details of the budget to identify opportunities to advance our goals of self-determination, sustainable development, and improved quality of life for our citizens,” adds Grand Council Chief Debassige. “We remain dedicated to working collaboratively with federal and provincial partners to ensure that the voices of the Anishinabek are heard and that our communities benefit fully from national investments equitably, like their non-Indigenous counterparts.”

The Anishinabek Nation calls on the government to prioritize Indigenous-led initiatives, uphold commitments to reconciliation, and provide transparent, long-term support that respects Anishinabek sovereignty.

“We look forward to ongoing dialogue and partnerships to build a brighter future for all our citizens,” she concludes.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.