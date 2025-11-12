Anishinabek Nation declares renewed State of Emergency over public safety crisis

ANISHINABEK NATION TERRITORY (November 12, 2025) — The Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly have formally renewed the State of Emergency declaration across the Anishinabek Nation territory due to the continual inequitable funding for policing, citing an escalating public safety crisis that continues to threaten the well-being of citizens of the 39 Anishinabek Nation member First Nations.

“Our Anishinabek citizens are not second-class citizens; they deserve the same level of safety and security as every other person in Canada. Our citizens deserve equitable resources and support, which can be achieved by supporting adequate policing services to ensure the security and justice our citizens need,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “We will not suffer in silence. The Chiefs-in-Assembly stand united in defence of our people, rights, and future. The federal and provincial governments must address the existing systemic barriers and discriminatory practices that continue to hinder the safety and well-being of our citizens. “

Originally declared in June 2023, the emergency declaration has been reaffirmed during the 2025 Fall Assembly in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in response to worsening conditions, including but not limited to:

Widespread drug trafficking and organized crime activity;

Rising violence and threats targeting community members, elders, and youth;

Chronic underfunding of First Nations policing services; and

A growing mental health and addictions emergency.

Despite repeated calls for action, the Canada Strong: Budget 2025 failed to allocate new dedicated funding for First Nations police services. The Anishinabek Nation asserts that both federal and provincial governments are neglecting their fiduciary and constitutional responsibilities to ensure equitable and culturally-appropriate public safety measures are being taken.

The Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly are calling on the federal and provincial governments to:

Immediately begin negotiations with First Nation police services administration to ensure adequate funding models to address current drug trafficking, organized crime activity;

Support the co-development of a community-led Anishinabek Nation Police Public Safety Strategy;

Begin the process of recognition of First Nation policing as an Essential Service; and

Bring an immediate resolution of the Human Rights Complaint on Police Services.

“Public safety policies and practices must not discriminate based on factors like race, religion, age, or gender, as protected by human rights laws,” adds Grand Council Chief Debassige.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.