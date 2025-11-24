Anishinabek Nation responds to the proposed Buy Ontario Act, 2025

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (November 24, 2025) — The Government of Ontario’s recent focus on the proposed Buy Ontario Act, 2025, underscores its commitment to prioritizing Ontario-made goods and services in public procurement, ostensibly to protect local workers and bolster the economy. However, this narrow emphasis on immediate procurement policies reveals a significant oversight: the failure to recognize and capitalize on the substantial economic potential of First Nations procurement strategies.

“First Nations represent a multi-billion-dollar economic opportunity that Ontario has just ignored. Indigenous-owned businesses and suppliers possess the capacity to contribute significantly to Ontario’s infrastructure, manufacturing, forestry, and resource sectors,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “By not actively integrating First Nation procurement into its broader economic and infrastructure plans, the province of Ontario is missing out on a chance to foster true First Nation economic development, create sustainable jobs, and build lasting partnerships that can benefit all Ontarians.”

A dedicated First Nation procurement strategy would align with principles of United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, reconciliation, and economic inclusion, ensuring that First Nations are not sidelined but rather active participants in Ontario’s growth. Ignoring this potential undermines efforts to create a truly resilient and diverse economy, one that recognizes the importance of First Nation sovereignty and economic independence.

“While the Government of Ontario’s policies aim to protect and promote local industries, they failed to acknowledge and recognize the unique and vast economic contributions that First Nations can offer,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige. “The province’s failure to develop and implement a comprehensive First Nation procurement strategy reflects a missed opportunity to harness a significant, untapped economic resource—one that could drive sustainable growth, foster reconciliation, and position Ontario as a leader in First Nation economic development. Without this strategic inclusion, Ontario risks leaving billions of dollars on the table and in the ground and perpetuating economic disparities that have long persisted for First Nations.”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.