Anishinabek Nation commends senate vote to end discriminatory Indian Act provisions, calls on House of Commons to honour First Nations’ rights

ALGONQUIN UNCEDED TERRITORY (December 5, 2025) — The Anishinabek Nation acknowledges the historic decision of the Senate of Canada, which voted 63–0 yesterday to adopt Bill S-2, An Act to amend the Indian Act, with amendments that would end the second-generation cut-off and restore the one-parent rule for Indian registration. Eight Senators abstained.

This vote is a significant step toward ending more than four decades of legislated discrimination. However, Bill S-2 must now pass in the House of Commons before these changes become law.

Despite recognizing that Members of Parliament may attempt to reject the Senate’s amendments, Senators affirmed their moral, legal, and parliamentary responsibility to uphold the honour of the Crown and Canada’s fiduciary obligations to First Nations. This action signals a clear message: Canada cannot claim reconciliation while maintaining laws that deliberately diminish First Nations populations.

“For their commitment to truth, equity, and justice, we express our gratitude,” said Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “The Senate has chosen to confront the harms caused by Canada’s own legislation, harms that have divided families, erased identities, and pushed our Nations toward statistical extinction.”

The Anishinabek Nation is calling on Chiefs, citizens, and families across the territory to engage with their Member of Parliament to ensure that justice is not stalled once again in the House of Commons.

“Canada must finally take responsibility for eliminating discrimination in its own laws,” the Grand Council Chief added. “Indian Act status is not the same as First Nation citizenship, but Canada has an obligation to stop the legal extinction of our people through legislative neglect.”

The Anishinabek Nation expresses profound recognition to the families, women, children, and generations who have endured the consequences of discriminatory registration rules. For nearly half a century, they have lived with fractured family lines, lost recognition, and the daily impacts of a system designed to reduce the number of “status Indians” in Canada.

“This moment belongs to the families who refused to be erased,” said Grand Council Chief Debassige. “Their resilience has forced Canada to confront a truth it has avoided for too long: discrimination is not an administrative oversight; it is a political choice. And today, the Senate chose differently.”

Grand Council Chief Debassige emphasized that thousands of First Nations citizens continue to wait for justice as the Bill moves to the House of Commons.

“To every family who has fought, appealed, or simply waited for Canada to do what is right, we honour you. You have carried this burden for generations, and Canada must not fail you again,” said Grand Council Chief Debassige.