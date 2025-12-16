Anishinabek Nation responds to Ontario launching Critical Minerals Processing Fund

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (December 16, 2025) — The Anishinabek Nation acknowledges the Government of Ontario’s efforts to strengthen its critical minerals sector through the launch of the $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund (CMPF). While the Anishinabek Nation recognizes the importance of developing Ontario’s mineral resources to support economic growth, such initiatives must be undertaken with the utmost respect for Inherent rights, environmental sustainability, and meaningful First Nation participation.

“The Anishinabek Nation advocates for a future where resource development benefits all communities, especially First Nation peoples whose traditional territories encompass key mineral-rich areas, such as the Ring of Fire,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “We emphasize that any development must be grounded in free, prior, and informed consent, ensuring that First Nations have a voice in decisions affecting their lands and livelihoods.”

The Anishinabek Nation recognizes the critical importance of responsible resource development that benefits all communities, which includes First Nations people whose ancestral lands host vital mineral resources. As the province accelerates its goal of mineral exploration and processing, the Anishinabek Nation urges the Government of Ontario to ensure that Anishinabek First Nations are partners in planning, decision-making, and benefit-sharing, which are part of our original relationship. This includes respecting Inherent rights and treaties, supporting First Nation-led economic opportunities, and fostering partnerships that promote shared prosperity.

Investment in critical minerals processing can be a pathway to economic independence and self-determination for Anishinabek First Nations. The Anishinabek Nation welcomes the 3.1 million dollars that the Government of Ontario is allocating to the CMPF to support Indigenous participation—whether through direct investment, training, employment, or ownership—in all aspects of the mineral supply chain. Moreover, environmental and cultural protections must be integral to all development projects, ensuring that economic growth does not come at the expense of lands, waters, and Anishinaabe way of life.

“We welcome investment opportunities in a Sovereign Wealth Fund that prioritizes environmental stewardship, protects our waters, and upholds the principles of reconciliation,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige. “The development of the critical minerals sector presents an opportunity to foster First Nation-led economic initiatives, job creation, and build sustainable partnerships that respect our cultural heritage and sovereignty.”

As the province advances its goals, the Anishinabek Nation urges Ontario to work collaboratively with Anishinabek First Nations to ensure that resource extraction and processing contribute to shared prosperity, environmental protection, and the revitalization of First Nations. The Anishinabek Nation remains committed to engaging in meaningful dialogue and partnership to ensure that Ontario’s economic development aligns with Anishinaabe values and rights as First Nation peoples.

“Together, we can build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for all Ontarians,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige.