Ensuring certainty through genuine partnership with the Anishinabek Nation First Nations

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (March 3, 2026) – To the investors, mining companies, government representatives, and stakeholders gathered at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference in Toronto, the Anishinabek Nation, which supports and advocates for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, wishes to be clear: true certainty in critical minerals development can only be achieved through genuine, equitable partnership with our nations.

For too long, our rights and territories have been disrespected during resource development. As stewards of these lands for millennia, our Nation’s rights—both inherent and treaty—will be recognized and respected as the foundation of responsible development. Without our full and meaningful participation, projects are inherently uncertain, unstable, and unsustainable.

We acknowledge the global demand for critical minerals and the economic opportunities it presents; however, these opportunities must not come at the expense of our Nation’s rights, environment, or future generations. The only way to ensure certainty and long-term success is through partnerships built on mutual respect, trust, and shared benefit.

This means that when considering projects, investors, mining companies, government representatives, and stakeholders must move forward observing and acknowledging the following:

Genuine partnership takes time: Our member First Nations will only engage in projects as true partners—with decision-making authority, respect for our Traditional Knowledge, and benefit-sharing.



Consent must be fully respected: Our member First Nations will exercise their right to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent. The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) must be integral to any project. Projects that proceed without our member First Nations’ consent or do not incorporate the UNDRIP in a project may be viewed as illegitimate and will have the potential to face fierce opposition.



Legal and Treaty rights are paramount: Any development must adhere strictly to treaties and inherent rights, with clear mechanisms for enforcement and accountability.

Environmental and cultural protections are essential: First Nation sacred sites, waters, and ecosystems must be protected. These are not negotiable. First Nation Traditional Knowledge and concerns are integral to sustainable development.

On behalf of our member First Nations, we call on all investors, industry leaders, and government officials to recognize that certainty in resource development is rooted in respect and partnership with our First Nations that are the original stewards of these lands, which do not include those who identify as part of the Métis Nation of Ontario. Any attempt to sideline or bypass our member First Nations will not only jeopardize project success but also undermine the legitimacy of the development process itself.

The Anishinabek Nation member First Nations stand ready to collaborate with those who are committed to respectful engagement and shared prosperity. Our member First Nations will not accept projects that violate our rights or ignore our sovereignty. Our future—and the future of our children—depends on building relationships founded on trust, respect, and shared benefit.

To achieve real certainty, let us work together as true partners—First Nations, Industry, and Government. Anything less is a risk to all projects going forward.

We are here, we are present, and our member First Nations will defend our rights and our lands.

Miigwech,

Linda Debassige

E’ntami-niigaanzid Gimaa (Grand Council Chief)

Anishinabek Nation

– 30 –

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.