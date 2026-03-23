Anishinabek Nation congratulates Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Chief Joe Miskokomon

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (March 3, 2026) — On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige extends her heartfelt congratulations to Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Chief Joe Miskokomon on his official investiture into the Order of Canada on March 19, 2026.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to him on this well-deserved recognition and honour of this prestigious recognition of a leader whose lifelong dedication has profoundly impacted our communities and the broader Anishinabek Nation,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige. “Today, we honour Chief Joe Miskokomon not only for his remarkable achievements and leadership, but also for his enduring dedication to justice and the affirmation of our inherent and treaty rights. His work continues to inspire us all to stand firm in the pursuit of sovereignty, respect, and reconciliation.”

Throughout his distinguished career, from his tenure as Chief of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation to serving four terms as Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation, and currently the Southwest Regional Chief of the Anishinabek Nation, Chief Miskokomon has consistently championed the priorities and rights of the Anishinabek people.

A notable example of his unwavering dedication is his efforts during the early years of his leadership. When he was elected the first Grand Council Chief of the Anishinabek Nation, he travelled extensively to communities to raise awareness of issues stemming from the Canadian government’s legislative actions. Between 1979 and 1982, Chief Miskokomon was invited to London, England, to lobby against the Repatriation of the Canadian Constitution, an effort driven by First Nation leadership to assert their rights and sovereignty.

During this period, the Canadian government, under Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau and with Jean Chrétien as his close advisor, viewed treaties as outdated documents, relegating them to historical artifacts rather than living commitments. Canada claimed that treaties made before 1867 were no longer the government’s responsibility, based on the argument that the British North American Act of 1867 transferred authority away from Britain and, by extension, affected treaty obligations. First Nations challenged this perspective, asserting that responsibility for upholding treaties before 1867 remained with Canada. Chief Miskokomon relentlessly advocated for First Nations rights, which helped shape some of the First Nations rights seen today.

Chief Miskokomon’s advocacy and leadership in these critical debates exemplify his lifelong commitment to justice, sovereignty, the protection of First Nations’ rights, and the advancement of First Nations.

“Congratulations, Chief Joe Miskokomon! Though we know you did not set out to collect accolades, we are so proud to see recognition of the legacy of service, strength, and resilience you have dedicated to all Anishinaabe of the Anishinabek Nation. Miigwech, Miigwech, Miigwech!”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.