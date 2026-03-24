Anishinabek Nation expresses concern over City of Sarnia Councillor’s remarks

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (March 24, 2026) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige expresses concern regarding the recent comments made by the City of Sarnia Councillor Bill Dennis via social media regarding a new Indigenous-themed art mural installed at Sarnia’s City Hall, and later directed comments at Aamjiwnaang First Nation Chief Janelle Nahmabin:

On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, we express our unequivocal disappointment and concern regarding Councillor Dennis’ recent statements, which reflect a troubling misrepresentation, lack of education, and disrespect toward the Original Peoples. His comments, calling First Nations ‘pampered’ and dismissing the mural as ‘divisive’ and ‘pandering,’ perpetuate harmful stereotypes and undermine efforts toward reconciliation, understanding, and respect.

We wish to affirm that the mural at City Hall, created by Haudenosaunee artist Kennady Osborne, is a vital and meaningful tribute to the enduring relationship between Sarnia/Lambton and the Original Peoples of the Council of Three Fires Confederacy—the Ojibway, Odawa, and Potawatomi nations. This artwork is not only a reflection of our shared history but also a symbol of our ongoing commitment to honouring First Nation sovereignty, culture, and contributions.

The City of Sarnia’s initiative to incorporate this mural, along with revitalized displays of past mayors and interactive educational tools, exemplifies leadership in fostering an inclusive, respectful, and welcoming environment. It is a step forward in acknowledging the Original Peoples of this land and recognizing the importance of First Nations voices in shaping the community’s future.

Furthermore, we stand in solidarity with our O’gimaa Kweyag and all First Nation leaders, particularly in supporting the Calls for Justice of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Indigenous women and girls continue to face disproportionate violence and systemic neglect; their safety and well-being are paramount, and our leadership must prioritize action and accountability.

We call on all leaders and community members to reject rhetoric that dismisses or diminishes First Nation identity and sovereignty. Instead, let us work together to build a society rooted in respect, understanding, and genuine reconciliation—honouring the rich history and ongoing presence of First Nation peoples across this land. We remain committed to working collaboratively with the City of Sarnia and all partners to promote a more inclusive society for all future generations.”

Miigwech,

Linda Debassige

E’ntami-niigaanzid Gimaa (Grand Council Chief)

Anishinabek Nation

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The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.