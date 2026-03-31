Indigenous-led post-secondary institutions welcome provincial investment

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (March 31, 2026) – Three Institutes supporting Anishinabek Nation communities in Anishinabek-led post-secondary learning: Kenjgewin Teg, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, and the Anishinabek Educational Institute, are welcoming a significant provincial investment that strengthens Indigenous-led post-secondary education, skilled trades training, and employment pathways.

This investment was announced in February. There was no further post-secondary education funding when the 2026 Ontario budget entitled A Plan to Protect Ontario was released last week by the Honourable Peter Bethlenflavy, Ontario Minister of Finance.

“The province’s commitment of $57 million over three years to Ontario’s nine Indigenous Institutes, which includes three institutes that serve our First Nations, marks an historic step toward long-term stability, sustainability, and growth for First Nation-controlled education in Ontario,” said Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige.

Education Director for the Anishinabek Educational Institute, Mindy Taylor, agreed with Grand Council Chief Debassige.

“This investment will enhance the capacity of all three Anishinabek-led and governed organizations to deliver independent, accredited, and non-accredited programming rooted in Anishinaabemowin, culture, and ways of knowing, while continuing to provide the wraparound supports learners rely on to thrive and succeed. Stable funding ensures that learners can pursue their educational goals close to home, remain connected to their communities, and graduate with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to local economic development and community well-being. This investment creates real momentum for Indigenous Institutes and, most importantly, for our learners. At Anishinabek Educational Institute, it allows us to continue strengthening culturally grounded programming, expand access to education within our communities, and support students in achieving their goals close to home. We look forward to building on this progress in a way that reflects the priorities of the Anishinabek Nation.”

Ontario’s announcement for Indigenous Institutes in Ontario forms part of a larger $6.4 billion investment for colleges and universities through the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security to support the long-term success and sustainability of Ontario’s post-secondary sector.

“We sincerely thank the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research, and Safety for this important investment. At a critical time, this funding provides greater stability beyond short-term project funding and strengthens our ability to deliver culturally grounded, wraparound supports that are essential to the success and wellbeing of First Nations and urban Indigenous learners. Rooted in Anishinaabe aadziwin, our approach connects mental health, culture, and community—ensuring students are supported not only academically, but holistically. This investment enables us to plan with greater certainty and continue building a learning environment where Indigenous learners can truly thrive,” said Mary Wabano-McKay, President and CAO of Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig.

“Ontario’s investment is gratifying after the committed advocacy that has been put forth by so many of us in our Indigenous-led postsecondary sector,” said Dr. Beverley Roy, President of Kenjgewin Teg. “With this funding support from Ontario, our three Indigenous Institutes supporting our Anishinabek Nation communities are now positioned to do more great things.”

Equitable and sustainable access to First Nation-led education plays a critical role in building sovereign First Nations. By supporting Indigenous Institutes, the province is helping to bring stability and growth to Indigenous communities and the Ontario economy.

About Kenjgewin Teg

Kenjgewin Teg is an Anishinabek place of learning for all with campuses on Mnidoo Mnising (Manitoulin Island) in Northern Ontario and in Sudbury, Ontario. Grounded in the rich history, ancestral knowledge, stories, and traditional teachings of the land, Kenjgewin Teg is dedicated to nurturing students’ identities and sharing the richness of Anishinabek language (Anishinaabemowin), culture, and tradition with the world.

About Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig

Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig is an Indigenous-led postsecondary institute located in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Guided by Anishinaabe values and knowledge systems, SKG delivers culturally grounded education that supports learner success, community wellbeing, and reconciliation within postsecondary education.

About Anishinabek Educational Institute

Anishinabek Educational Institute (AEI) is an Indigenous-led post-secondary institute mandated by the Anishinabek Nation to provide quality, culturally relevant education and training to Anishinabek communities. With campuses in Nipissing First Nation and Munsee-Delaware Nation, AEI delivers community-based programming grounded in Anishinaabe language, culture, and ways of knowing. AEI is committed to supporting learner success through accessible education, wraparound supports, and programs that respond to community priorities, workforce development needs, and lifelong learning.