Anishinabek Nation congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney on securing a majority government

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (April 14, 2026) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney for his Liberal Party securing a majority government:

“On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, we extend our congratulations to Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada on securing a majority government. This is a significant milestone, and we recognize the opportunity it presents for progress and positive change for our First Nations.

We also remind our government partners that much work still needs to be done. The path toward reconciliation remains ongoing, and we look forward to the continued efforts on land claim settlements, additions to reserve reform, infrastructure investments, closing the housing gaps, addressing the opioid crisis, supporting First Nation policing, ensuring safe drinking water and source water protection, and advancing education opportunities for our communities. Under your leadership, we look forward to the passing of Bill S-2, An Act to Amend the Indian Act (New Registration Entitlements), with the amendments proposed by the Standing Senate Committee on Indigenous Peoples. These are all vital steps toward equitable justice and prosperity for our Nations.

We remember that the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada has stated that there is no more important relationship to Canada than the relationship with First Nations. That relationship is important now more than ever as we work together to build the economy of our Nations through true partnerships and economic reconciliation rooted in respect, trust, and shared responsibility.

We look forward to working with your government to ensure our First Nations priorities are at the forefront of the relationship going forward so we can build a Canada strong for all.”

Miigwech,

Linda Debassige

E’ntami-niigaanzid Gimaa (Grand Council Chief)

Anishinabek Nation

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The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.