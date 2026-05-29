Cinematographer to receive 2026 Debwewin Citation

ANISHINABEK NATION TERRITORY (May 29, 2026) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige is pleased to announce that this year’s Debwewin Citation recipient for Excellence in Journalism and Storytelling is Sara Cornthwaite.

“Sara tells stories through an Anishinaabe lens, which truly captures the essence of what it means to be Anishinaabe. She approaches each story with care, while honouring our teachings of respect, humility, honesty, truth, and love,” says Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “She has produced videos that highlight our triumphs, the beauty of our culture, the resilience of our people, and the goodness that our people offer others. Through her work, she has undertaken the responsibility of documenting our Traditional Knowledge Keepers, Grandmothers, Elders—some of whom are no longer with us earthside—ensuring that their teachings and knowledge live on long after they’ve returned home to the Creator. Her storytelling is woven into the beautiful tapestry that makes us Anishinaabe. Through her storytelling, she ensures that what we hold sacred is accessible for future generations to learn and grow from.”

Sara Cornthwaite is a proud citizen of Nipissing First Nation. She is a director, cinematographer, and photographer, accumulating over 15 years of diversified expertise.

She frequents television and broadcast productions, manages camera crews, undertakes solo camera, and documentary projects. Her work spans global landscapes, including Africa, Asia, and South America with a particular focus on collaborations at home with Nipissing First Nation and other First Nations.

Sara’s cinematography has aired across television networks, streaming services, radio platforms, digital billboards, and concert arenas. Her photography has been featured in branded packaging, books, magazines, newspapers, and digital articles across Turtle Island, including the annual Great Lakes Pow Wow Guide and the Anishinabek News. Sara’s photography was also the centrepiece of the Anishinabek Nation’s education resource, This is my Treaty. She will be producing three treaty education videos for the Anishinabek Nation’s online treaty education resource: Ezhi-Nawending – How we are Related that will be launched in the Fall.

The Debwewin Citation is the first major award intended to recognize and encourage excellence in reporting of storytelling about Anishinabek issues by First Nation and other writers. A selection committee appointed by the Anishinabek Nation Communications Department solicits nominations for the award, whose name reflects the Anishinaabemowin words for “truth” and means “to speak from the heart”. It will be presented to Sara at this year’s Anishinabek Evening of Excellence hosted by the Anishinabek Nation 7th Generation Charity in August.

The award has been presented 16 times since first given to Toronto Star journalist Peter Edwards in 2002 for his extensive body of work related to the death of unarmed land defender Dudley George on Sept. 6, 1995, at the former Ipperwash Provincial Park. Since then, it has honoured journalists and those who use their storytelling skills to create greater awareness about First Nations people across the Anishinabek Nation territory.

Previous Debwewin Citation Recipients:

Sam Laskaris, freelance Anishinabek News journalist, 2025 recipient

Rick Garrick, freelance Anishinabek News journalist, 2024 recipient

Ed Regan, Regan Pictures, 2023 recipient

Maurice Switzer, founder of the Debwewin Citations of Alderville First Nation, 2022 recipient

Catherine Murton Stoehr, freelance Anishinabek News journalist, 2021 recipient

Vince and Anita Chechok, now retired radio programmers for the REZ 91 radio station in Wasauksing First Nation, 2019 recipients

Waubgeshig Rice of Wasauksing First Nation, author, and former journalist, 2014 recipient

The late CBC reporter Jody Porter, 2013 recipient for ongoing coverage of First Nations issues in the Thunder Bay area

Laura Robinson, 2010 recipient for Olympic coverage of Indigenous culture

Anishinabek recipients have included renowned late Anishinabek author Basil Johnston from Cape Croker; columnist Bud Whiteye from Walpole Island; and former writer/broadcaster Jennifer Ashawasagai from Henvey Inlet

Honourees of the award include Greg Plain, the late Jody Porter, Mark Bonokoski, and Perry McLeod-Shabogesic. The 2004 honouree, Lynn Johnston, introduced First Nations people and places into For Better or For Worse, her cartoon strip carried in over 22 countries.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.