Anishinabek Nation statement on the removal of amendments to Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act

THUNDER BAY (June 4, 2026) –The Anishinabek Nation leadership is incensed that earlier today, the Government of Canada, via the Senate of Canada, rejected proposed amendments to its anti-hate legislation, Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act. The decision comes after a 32-41 vote to reject proposed amendments to include an Indian Residential School denialism offence in the Bill, despite the Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights returning its report with amendments to the Senate earlier this week.

“The Anishinabek Nation is deeply disturbed, frankly, outraged, that the Government of Canada has refused to support the inclusion of Indian Residential School (IRS) denialism in Canada’s anti-hate legislation, Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act.

At a time when this country still claims to be committed to truth and reconciliation, this decision sends exactly the opposite message. IRS denialism is not a harmless debate or difference of opinion. It is a direct attack on the lived experiences of Survivors, an erasure of highly documented history, and a form of harm specifically targeting First Nations peoples.

The amendment, which was defeated today, would have mirrored Holocaust denialism criminalization, making it an offence to promote hatred by denying or minimizing the harms of IRS, which carries a maximum two-year imprisonment upon conviction on indictment.

First Nations were not consulted during the creation of this Bill; however, we asserted our way into consultation and provided our support for the inclusion of these amendments. The Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights’ decision to include this amendment earlier this week was a step in the right direction, and to have the Senate of Canada remove this hard-fought-for amendment is nothing short of a slap in the face.

How many more studies need to be conducted? How many more Survivors and families need to be harmed for Canada to address this crisis? The Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Office of the Special Interlocutor spent years documenting the atrocities of the IRS system. Thousands of children died. Generations of families were torn apart. These are not opinions to be contested; these are cold, hard facts. They are part of Canada’s historical record, one that cannot be revised or erased—our people are proof that it happened.

What message does it send when we are willing to criminalize other forms of hate, yet hesitate when that hate is directed at First Nations peoples? What message does it send to Survivors who have already spent decades fighting to have their stories believed?

This is not a neutral decision or erring on the side of caution. This is a political choice that we are calling to be corrected immediately and expeditiously. Failing to confront denialism allows it to grow, and in doing so, it legitimizes the very attitudes we already fight daily to dismantle.

It is appalling for this to happen on any given day, but even more so that this is happening in June, which is federally designated as National Indigenous History Month in Canada. As per the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, this designation is ‘an opportunity to learn about the unique cultures, traditions and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis who have lived on this land since time immemorial and whose presence continues to shape Canada today. It is also a moment for reflection and to recognize the ongoing impacts of colonization and to reflect on how we can all contribute to reconciliation.’ A part of this recognition is acknowledging the experiences of those who suffered at the hands of colonial institutions called Indian Residential Schools.

If Canada cares about reconciliation, it must first confront its past, willingly commit to living the truth, and set out to right its wrongs. Anything less is a betrayal of Indian Residential School Survivors, a departure from the Treaty relationship, and ultimately, a failure of leadership akin to the leadership that put our people here in the first place.”

Linda Debassige

E’ntami-niigaanzid Gimaa (Grand Council Chief)

Anishinabek Nation

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The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.