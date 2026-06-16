Anishinabek Nation statement on newly introduced federal water legislation

CHIPPEWAS OF RAMA FIRST NATION (June 16, 2026) –The Government of Canada’s Bill C-37, An Act respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands, was introduced in the House of Commons and received its First Reading, and was later tabled today. The Anishinabek Nation views this process as a significant departure from the collaborative approach taken in previous legislation concerning water and infrastructure on First Nations lands.

“Previous legislative efforts reflected in the former Bill C-61, An Act respecting water, source water, drinking water, wastewater and related infrastructure on First Nation lands, which was first introduced in December of 2023, included consultation periods consisting of review and feedback on drafts, and subsequent further amendments developed through meaningful dialogue and partnerships with First Nations and Knowledge Keepers in the months that followed. The current legislation, by virtue of Bill C-37, is not a product of genuine collaboration. The bill tabled today, while retaining some important aspects of Bill C-61, also includes changes that were unilaterally made without wide consultation or engagement with First Nations, including removing explicit recognition that First Nation individuals have a human right to clean and safe drinking water, and reducing Canada’s consultation or co-development obligations with First Nations.

This legislation is being tabled without sufficient engagement with First Nations governance structures, traditional knowledge holders, or community voices, thereby undermining the principles of self-determination and respect for First Nation sovereignty. This is concerning, particularly for a piece of legislation that is in part about affirming First Nations’ constitutionally-protected right to self-government on the topic of the legislation.

Furthermore, the legislation appears to neglect the importance of co-developing not just the law, but also policies, regulations, and management frameworks in partnership with First Nations, again marking a deviation from the former Bill C-61. The lack of a transparent, consultative process diminishes the legitimacy and effectiveness of the legislation and risks perpetuating colonial systemic inequalities by imposing federal standards that do not fully align with First Nations’ rights, traditional knowledge, or real on-the-ground needs. We are concerned that the new bill and related processes may reflect a prioritization of federal and provincial economic interests and assertions of jurisdiction over First Nations’ health, well-being, infrastructure, and constitutional rights and jurisdiction.

Bill C-37 fails to uphold the principles of meaningful partnership, mutual respect, and collaborative governance that are foundational to building sustainable and culturally appropriate water management systems on First Nation lands. The Anishinabek Nation urges the government to engage meaningfully with First Nations over the coming months and revisit this legislation with a genuine commitment to collaborative development, ensuring that First Nations’ priorities are reflected in the legislation and that First Nations are active decision-makers and rightful partners in the stewardship of their waters.

Article 19 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) establishes the right of Indigenous peoples to participate in decision-making that affects their rights. It requires governments to consult and cooperate in good faith with Indigenous representative institutions to obtain their free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC) before adopting or implementing legislative or administrative measures that may affect them.

We look forward to working with the Liberal Party of Canada and its leader to strengthen this legislation to ensure it will meet our First Nations’ needs and those of their citizens.”

Linda Debassige

E’ntami-niigaanzid Gimaa (Grand Council Chief)

Anishinabek Nation

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The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.