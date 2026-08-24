Anishinabek Nation disappointed with Parole Board of Canada’s decision to release Brayden Bushby on full parole

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (August 24, 2026) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige expresses concern and disappointment following the Parole Board of Canada’s decision to release Brayden Bushby, who was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation woman Barbara Kentner in Thunder Bay in 2017, on full parole.

“We are gravely alarmed and appalled to learn about the Parole Board of Canada’s recent decision to release Brayden Bushby from prison on full parole, which means that he will be on a conditional release that will allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence living in a private residence or community setting under supervision rather than behind bars, preparing him for his eventual release to the community following completion of his sentence.

This decision is another example of how the Government of Canada’s justice system and institutions that are meant to protect the public continue to fail to protect First Nations women, their families, and every community in Canada.

Barbara was a daughter, a mother, sister, auntie, dear friend of many, and a strong fellow kwe who has been dearly missed by her family, friends, and community. Barbara’s life was taken far too soon at the hands of Bushby; she was only 34 years old at the time of her violent assault and subsequent death. She had her whole life ahead of her and Bushby took that from her, her family, and community. In 2021, Ontario Superior Court Justice Helen Pierce sentenced Bushby to eight years in prison, less one month of credit for time already served, and he should be required to carry out every day of this already lenient sentence as a consequence for his horrendous, racially driven act of violence and hate. He was previously granted day parole in 2023, and less than a year later, it was suspended after having allegedly violated various conditions, which resulted in his case management team losing confidence that he was willing or able to abide by the conditions of his day parole. If he was unable to maintain the conditions outlined for less than a year, what can be expected of him while he is out on full parole for the remainder of his life? By releasing Bushby, we remain concerned for the safety of Anishinaabe people who reside in the area or are in any area that he visits.

Rehabilitation of Bushby cannot be claimed while underlying racial attitudes and patterns of hostility remain unaddressed and active within the offender. This decision undermines Ontario Superior Court Justice Pierce’s sentence and recognition of the racist nature of the attack and its impacts on First Nations people and public safety.

We categorically reject any conclusion that releasing this offender poses no undue risk to society. Bushby’s violent and racially motivated act is an extension of the systemic violence First Nations women and girls face daily. This board has also sent the message that it devalues First Nations peoples’ lives, has failed to take into consideration the ongoing trauma of Barbara Kentner’s family, and fails at every standard to ensure justice and accountability for the family and community of the victims of systemic racism and violence towards our First Nations women.

Linda Debassige

E’ntami-niigaanzid Gimaa (Grand Council Chief)

Anishinabek Nation

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The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.