Anishinabek Nation statement on the Canada Investment Summit 2026

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE(September 15, 2026) –Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige releases a statement in response to the invitation-only Canada Investment Summit 2026, hosted by Prime Minister Mark Carney, in partnership with Canada Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), bringing together leading global investors, Canadian CEOS, and public sector representatives for a two-day event held this week focussed on accelerating new investment into Canada.

“We wish to remind the Government of Canada and all investors gathering over the next two days that the lands and resources being targeted for development and investment are within the treaty territories of the Anishinabek First Nations around the Great Lakes region. At the reception held in advance of this week’s inaugural summit, Prime Minister Carney stated that “our greatest strength is something that cannot be found on any balance sheet: trust.” As with the first European contact, the Governments of Canada and Ontario, along with investors, continue to fail to recognize our Nation’s inherent rights and title, while ignoring court rulings that have affirmed our Nation’s sovereignty over lands and resources. This persistent disregard will only fuel uncertainty for this summit, undermining the confidence and trust that responsible investment requires.

The Anishinabek Nation continues to hold the Crown accountable in support of our First Nations. We condemn the Government of Canada’s continued failure to respect our Nation’s inherent rights and the treaties. First Nations will continue to demand justice, respect, and the fulfillment of the Crown’s constitutional and treaty obligations to the original relationship. Trust must be built before any investment can be made in our territories.

In 1670, the Crown (King Charles II of England) issued a Royal Charter to create the Hudson’s Bay Company. Backed by this royal investment, the company established remote trading posts and built long-term commercial relationships with the First Peoples, which relied on trust to supply the booming European demand for beaver pelt hats. Governments and investors must understand that, just as it was in 1670, these resources belong to our Nations; certainty is only assumed.

Access to our Nation’s land, and our Nation’s resources begin with our trust, and projects must foster meaningful, respectful relationships for sustainable investment. We call on all governments to move beyond the ignorance of our Nation’s inherent rights, particularly as the upcoming First Ministers Summit approaches and while our Prime Minister is brokering deals involving our Nation’s resources overseas and without our Nations. We are calling on Prime Minister Carney to demonstrate the Crown’s meaningful commitment to upholding the Honour of the Crown, upholding the Treaty Relationships, upholding the principles of reconciliation and respect for the sovereignty of the many Nations of the Anishinabek Nation.

The Anishinabek Nation stands ready to work collaboratively, provided that adequate, equitable economic development occurs with our communities, while also respecting Mother Earth, which directly supports environmental integrity, and advances true reconciliation. It is time for Canada to recognize that our resources on our lands are not theirs to give or to barter away to attract investment, but belong to the Anishinabek Peoples, who are the stewards of this land since time immemorial.”

In nationhood,

Linda Debassige

E’ntami-niigaanzid Gimaa (Grand Council Chief)

Anishinabek Nation

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The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.