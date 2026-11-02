Anishinabek Nation celebrates the 10th anniversary of Treaties Recognition Week

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (November 2, 2026) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige encourages everyone to take the time during the 10th anniversary of Treaties Recognition Week in Ontario to understand treaty relationships and learn about treaties.

“Treaties Recognition Week is a time for everyone to remember that treaties are not just part of the past, they are living agreements and responsibilities we all share in. We, as Anishinabek, know that the Crown has not lived up to the promises and principles affirmed at the 1764 Treaty of Niagara. The governments of Canada and Ontario still have much work to do to honour every treaty signed across these lands,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “We encourage everyone to learn whose territory they live on, and the history and responsibilities that are attached to it. Much of what most know as Ontario is actually treaty land and understanding that is an important step towards respect, accountability, and the reconciliation that is still needed to ensure prosperity of all inhabitants of these lands, and those that come after us.”

Treaties Recognition Week is the first week of November every year, and honours the importance of treaties and helps Ontarians learn more about treaty rights, relationships, and responsibilities. The education and awareness of treaties made with First Nations will help Canadian citizens understand their obligations as subjects of treaty conditions in this country.

The day also marks the official launch of three new treaty education videos that will be a part of our larger free online treaty education resource – Ezhi-Nawending: How we are Related.

The three new treaty education videos include the talents of actor Sid Bobb, from Stó:lō Nations on the west coast who lives in Nipissing First Nation, and puppeteer and Rabbit and Bearpaws storyteller Chad Solomon, a citizen of Henvey Inlet First Nation. These videos teach about wampum belts and individual responsibility in the treaty relationship. Treaty educator Kelly Crawford, a citizen of M’Chigeeng First Nation, wrote three scripts for videographer Sara Cornthwaite, a citizen of Nipissing First Nation, to produce. Anishinabek Nation Communications Director Marci Becking directed the videos.

The Anishinabek Nation is committed to supporting a clear and responsible understanding of the treaty relationship and will continue to observe Treaties Recognition Week from November 1-7 by sharing information and resources virtually through its social media channels and the Anishinabek News.

Wampum belt puzzles, along with other treaty-related learning resources, can be purchased through the order form or by contacting orders@anishinabek.ca.

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The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.