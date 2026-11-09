Anishinabek Nation concerned about upcoming proposed federal and provincial legislation

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (November 2, 2026) – On behalf of the Anishinabek Nation, Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige expresses concern that the Governments of Canada and Ontario are using the current political climate to push an agenda of building infrastructure and advancing projects faster under the guise of national interest. The push to bring Canadians together is veiled by the uncertainty in the Canada–United States trade relationship to justify rushing legislation that is designed to ignore or undermine First Nations’ inherent and treaty rights, natural laws, and to criminalize efforts to protect their territories.

“Speed is not consent, nor is it honourable. Economic urgency does not erase the Crown’s constitutional duties, including its obligations under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, and the duty to consult and accommodate,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige. “More concerning is that this approach is the antithesis of reconciliation. State-sanctioned persecution further suppresses our rights to peaceful protest where economic development projects may be incongruous with the inherent and treaty rights of our First Nations and their territories, setting the precedent for ideologies of racial hierarchy.”

Legislation that narrows scrutiny, shortens meaningful opportunities to respond, or weakens environmental and public oversight risks treating First Nations’ rights as obstacles to be managed rather than obligations to be upheld by the honour of the Crown.

The Anishinabek Nation expresses concern surrounding:

– Federal Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act: Currently before the House of Commons. First Nations leaders have objected to the Bill’s fast-tracked process and warned that shortened timelines could compromise meaningful engagement on rights and impacts.

– Federal Bill S-2, An Act to Amend the Indian Act (new registration entitlements): Currently before consideration by the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs in the House of Commons. The Anishinabek Nation has identified addressing the Second-Generation Cut-off as a priority in relation to the proposed amendments.

– Ontario Bill 140, the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026: The Bill passed Second Reading on November 2 and was referred to the Standing Committee on the Interior. The Bill’s provisions reportedly include changes affecting environmental assessment and public oversight.

“These Bills are not interchangeable, and each raises its own concerns; however, taken together, they must demand scrutiny as they relate to the honour of the Crown. The Anishinabek Nation is calling upon both the federal and provincial governments to pause any approach that directly violates First Nation inherent and treaty rights, disclose the full implications of the proposed legislative schemes, and work directly with our First Nations whose rights and territories may be affected,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige. “The Anishinabek Nation will continue to defend our inherent and treaty rights and insist that legislation affecting our people and lands be developed through a process grounded in respect, transparency, meaningful engagement, and the honour of the Crown.”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.