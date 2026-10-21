Anishinabek Nation hosts 4th Annual Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum

FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION TERRITORY (October 21, 2026) – The Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Department kicked off its 4th Annual Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities (ANEDO) Forum, which is being held in Thunder Bay from October 20-22.

“ANEDO creates a space where economic relationships are strengthened, and opportunities are explored through the lens of Anishinaabe values and leadership,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “Before the first European settlers came to our territories, Anishinabek Nations had robust economies built on sophisticated inter-tribal trade networks across Turtle Island, based on sustainability and valued relationships. ANEDO is designed to share the tools and knowledge we need to reassert our economic and our sovereignty.”

This year’s ANEDO theme is “Unlocking Our Potential: Infrastructure, Investment & Innovation”, focusing on solutions that create unity, put ideas into action, and inspire change in all sectors. Leaders in economic development are invited to take part in meaningful discussions to unlock emerging opportunities in the Energy, Mining, Tourism, and Agriculture sectors, major projects throughout our First Nations’ territories, securing capital, and innovative approaches to economic development.

“I encourage all ANEDO delegates to connect, build, and foster lasting relationships that will help build robust economies; one that prioritizes people and planet before profit, and is led by First Nations while benefitting all Canadians,” says Grand Council Chief Debassige. “An economy built without protections for our lands and waters is not a sustainable economy that our nations can endorse.”

First Nations are leading economic development in their territories and are insisting that: profit (community or corporate) should not be put before people and planet. Delegates will come together to explore First Nations’ economic readiness, consultation protocols, and safeguarding culture, lands, and waters.

The Forum will highlight First Nations success stories in areas such as tourism, agriculture, business acquisition, and energy, and feature industry-focused workshops on cultural competency and First Nation-focused engagement and information sessions.



“Each of our Anishinabek Nation member First Nations has unique backgrounds and experiences, different challenges, opportunities, and successes, and ANEDO brings them all together to share as One Anishinaabe Family,” adds Grand Council Chief Debassige.

The multi-day Forum features keynote presentations delivered by lawyer, wellness consultant, and educator Nicole Richmond, and Nathan Wright, Director of Indigenous Engagement with Alto. The Forum will also offer networking opportunities, including a gala dinner on the evening of Day 2, which features the First Nation comedy troupe, Got Land? Indigenous Comedy Show. The opening reception featured Ojibwe-Caribbean singer‑songwriter Aiyana Louis Debassige, a proud member of M’Chigeeng First Nation.

To learn more about ANEDO 2026, visit anedo.ca.

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 70,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.

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