Anishinabek Nation signs new protocol agreement with the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (November 17, 2026) – The Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige welcomed the Ontario Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism (MCM) Graham McGregor for the signing of the Anishinabek Nation-Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Heritage Relationship Protocol Agreement, marking the beginning of the newly signed heritage bilateral tables.

“This partnership presents an opportunity for reconciliation in an area that has been historically neglected,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “As First Nations people, our cultural heritage is the very foundation of our identity. Through this partnership, we have set out a path for First Nations to have more meaningful roles in archaeology. I look forward to progressive dialogue with the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism in transforming and modernizing how archaeology is conducted in Ontario to become more inclusive of First Nations.”

The signing included a ceremony led by Getzidjig Advisory Council Southeast Region Mishoomis Gerard Sagassige at the Anishinabek Nation Head Office, which provided participants at the bilateral tables with a traditional perspective on the work ahead. The relationship and bilateral tables are a first for the Anishinabek Nation in archaeology, creating an opportunity to collaborate on preserving cultural heritage. The bilateral tables also serve as a forum for support for Anishinabek First Nations when advocacy, support, and collaborative dialogue are needed surrounding the disturbance, protection, and respectful return of Ancestors, sacred items, and sacred sites.

“Today’s signing marks a significant milestone in our partnership with the Anishinabek Nation,” said Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. “This agreement reinforces our shared commitment to meaningful collaboration, ongoing dialogue, and a stronger partnership as we work together to modernize Ontario’s heritage framework.”

In November of 2024, the MCM announced the commencement of the Heritage Framework Transformation (HFT) to update the policy and legislation that govern archaeology in Ontario. As part of the HFT initiative, the Government of Ontario mandated partnerships with First Nations and First Nation organizations to better engage with them. This engagement will fulfill one of the bilateral tables’ objectives and elevate the voice of the collective Anishinabek Nation member First Nations in the planned legislative overhaul.

In late October, Grand Council Chief Debassige took part in the Government of Ontario’s announcement of proposed improvements to the archaeology framework to encourage First Nations to take this opportunity to engage with the MCM in forming their own partnerships to ensure that their voices are heard.

“Changes to legislation are happening quickly, and the time to act is now,” states Grand Council Chief Debassige. “Our history is at risk of being lost, and our Ancestors cannot be replaced when they are gone. We have a sacred responsibility to protect and care for them for the benefit of future generations.”

In the coming weeks following the signing, a technical meeting with the MCM Heritage Policy and Program Division is planned for follow up discussion on solidifying meaningful First Nation participation in key archaeological processes such as the issuance of licenses and permits. This kind of participation will allow First Nations to have key input into who becomes a licensed archaeologist, how their licenses are renewed, and what permits are granted.