UNION OF ONTARIO INDIANS

“To give a voice to the vision of the Anishinabek Nation and to preserve

Anishinaabe Bimaadziwin while advancing our goal of Nationhood.”

Employment Opportunity

Economist (Health and Fiscal Policy)

WORKSITE LOCATION: Onsite at the Union of Ontario Indians Head Office (Nipissing First Nation), Fort William First Nation satellite office, Thunder Bay satellite office, or Sudbury satellite office.

Full-time Position with Benefits, including a defined contribution pension plan starting day one and employer-paid group insurance following three months of employment, in accordance with plan terms.

Vacancy Type: New Vacancy

Salary Range: $78,314 to $88,756

The Economist (Health and Fiscal Policy) is responsible for providing economic and fiscal analysis to support the Anishinabek Nation’s Health Transformation initiative and the development of a sustainable, First Nations-led health system. This includes analyzing federal, provincial and First Nation health expenditures, identifying funding gaps, evaluating funding arrangements, and developing financial models and forecasts to support the phased transfer of health programs, services and funding to Anishinabek Nation control.

Reporting to the Health Transformation Lead, this position plays a key role in providing evidence-based financial advice, assessing long-term funding needs and supporting fiscal negotiations with federal and provincial partners. The Economist works collaboratively with the Health Transformation team to inform leadership decisions and advance equitable, sustainable funding approaches that support First Nations self-determination in health care.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Master’s degree in Economics, Public Policy, Public Finance or a related field with a strong quantitative and economics component; specialization in Health Economics is preferred;

Minimum five (5) years of experience in economic or fiscal policy analysis, public sector finance or economic modelling, including demonstrated experience in financial forecasting, cost-benefit analysis or fiscal impact assessments;

Experience working within a First Nations governance context is considered an asset;

Working knowledge of public sector finance, federal-provincial fiscal arrangements, intergovernmental transfers and First Nations health funding programs, including Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) grants and contributions and Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB);

Knowledge of First Nations self-government, fiscal relations and health transformation models is considered an asset;

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel for financial modelling and demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 (Outlook, Word and PowerPoint); experience with statistical or economic modelling software is considered an asset; and

Must possess a valid Ontario Driver’s License, be insurable under the organization’s vehicle insurance policy, and be willing and able to travel regularly for work-related events, meetings, and other duties as required.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills, with the ability to explain complex economic and financial information in plain language and prepare clear briefing notes, technical reports and presentations;

Strong analytical, quantitative, statistical, research and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret complex financial data and develop evidence-based recommendations;

Ability to apply First Nations data sovereignty and OCAP® principles when handling financial, program and community information;

Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple complex projects, competing priorities and deadlines;

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy in financial analysis, reporting and documentation;

Ability to build and maintain positive working relationships with First Nations leadership, communities, government representatives and external partners, with an understanding of Anishinaabe culture, history and communities;

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a multidisciplinary team while exercising sound professional judgment, discretion and confidentiality;

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and work requirements; and

Ability to understand and speak Anishinaabemowin, or willingness to learn.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead economic and fiscal analysis of federal, provincial, First Nation and other public expenditures affecting Anishinabek Nation member First Nations, with an initial focus on health programs and services;

Establish and maintain a fiscal baseline identifying existing health expenditures, funding sources, service costs and financial requirements;

Analyze funding formulas, fiscal arrangements, intergovernmental transfers and funding agreement structures, including set, fixed, flexible and block funding, to assess long-term sustainability, equity and First Nations self-determination;

Conduct funding gap assessments to identify financial shortfalls, cost drivers, service inequities and future funding requirements relative to population needs and comparable populations;

Estimate the full cost of federal health programs and services, including staffing, operations, administration, infrastructure and capital expenditures;

Develop economic and financial models, forecasts and costing scenarios, using scenario and sensitivity analyses to assess funding allocation options, long-term sustainability and the phased transfer of health programs, services and funding to Anishinabek Nation control;

Incorporate community health facility capital assessments and Extended Asset Condition Reporting System (E-ACRS) findings into long-term fiscal planning;

Conduct cost-benefit, cost-effectiveness, budget impact and return on investment analyses of proposed health programs, services and delivery models;

Assess the fiscal impacts of proposed policies, programs and legislative changes, identifying financial risks and recommending mitigation strategies;

Research First Nations health transformation initiatives, self-government funding models and fiscal arrangements to identify relevant practices and approaches;

Support the development of fiscal policies, funding allocation approaches, financial management practices and accountability frameworks for a First Nations-led health system;

Prepare costed options, briefing notes, financial reports and presentations to support leadership decisions, the Agreement-in-Principle (AIP), Framework Agreement and trilateral negotiations;

Provide technical economic and fiscal advice to the Health Transformation team and participate in discussions with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH);

Collaborate with the Health Transformation team and government partners to review, validate and reconcile financial and program data;

Maintain accurate financial records, economic models and supporting documentation while applying OCAP® principles, First Nations data governance practices and applicable privacy, confidentiality and data security requirements, including identifying and mitigating data security risks;

Maintain current knowledge of economics, public finance, health system financing and First Nations fiscal relations;

Attend in-person meetings, assemblies, conferences, technical tables and working groups, providing support to the Health Transformation Lead and Anishinabek Nation leadership as required; and

Perform other duties as assigned.

APPLICATIONS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Cover Letter;

Resume;

Three employment references (preferably current or previous managers/supervisors);

An indication of whether the applicant has previously been employed by the Union of Ontario Indians (please note: if applicable, a reference check will be conducted with the applicant’s former immediate supervisor); and

An indication of whether the applicant is a member of one of the 39 Anishinabek First Nations.

The Union of Ontario Indians welcomes and encourages applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates participating in all aspects of the hiring process.

Applications must be received no later than 4:30pm on Friday, December 4, 2026.

Applications are to be submitted to:

Human Resources Department

Fax: (705) 497-9135 | Email: human.resources@anishinabek.ca

For inquiries regarding this position, please contact:

Kimberly Lalonde, Director, Health Department

Email: kimberly.lalonde@anishinabek.ca

Miigwech to all applicants for their interest, however, only those who qualify for an interview will be contacted.