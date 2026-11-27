UNION OF ONTARIO INDIANS

“To give a voice to the vision of the Anishinabek Nation and to preserve

Anishinaabe Bimaadziwin while advancing our goal of Nationhood.”

Government Relations Liaison – Governance

WORKSITE LOCATION: Onsite at the Union of Ontario Indians Head Office (Nipissing First Nation) or Satellite Offices, subject to operational requirements and workspace availability.

Full-time Position with Benefits, including a defined contribution pension plan starting day one and employer-paid group insurance following three months of employment, in accordance with plan terms.

Vacancy Type: New Vacancy

Salary Range: $67,065 to 76,007

Reporting to the Government Relations Manager, the Government Relations Liaison is responsible for the coordination of the Government Relationship Tables on behalf of the Anishinabek Nation. The Government Relations Liaison provides analysis and policy development on a wide range of government related legislation, policies and processes, monitors issues of concern to the Anishinabek Nation and offers advocacy and policy support as required. The Government Relations Laison will develop and maintain good working relationships with all governments, Anishinabek First Nations, First Nation organizations, associations and business associates of the Anishinabek Nation, while working within policy parameters and administrative guidelines.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum two (2) years of relevant experience in government relations, public policy, intergovernmental affairs, First Nation governance, advocacy, or a related field;

Degree or Diploma in Political Science, Public Administration, Indigenous Studies, Public Policy, or a related field;

An equivalent combination of education, training, and relevant experience may be considered;

Knowledge of First Nation governance structures, government-to-government relationships, and issues affecting First Nations, particularly within the Anishinabek Nation;

Working knowledge of federal and provincial government structures, legislative processes, policy development, and intergovernmental relations;

Experience conducting research, analyzing legislation and policies, and preparing reports, briefing materials, and recommendations;

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and relevant programs and software, with the ability to learn new technologies and tools; and

Must possess a valid Ontario Driver’s License, be insurable under the organization’s vehicle insurance policy, and be willing and able to travel for work-related meetings, events, and other duties as required.



REQUIRED SKILLS:

Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills, including the ability to prepare reports, briefing materials, and deliver presentations;

Strong research, analytical, and critical-thinking skills, with the ability to interpret legislation, policies, and government processes;

Ability to develop and maintain positive working relationships with First Nations, government representatives, community members, and organizational partners;

Strong organizational and coordination skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities, coordinate meetings, and meet deadlines;

Ability to facilitate discussions, support engagement activities, and communicate effectively with diverse audiences;

Strong problem-solving skills, sound judgment, and the ability to develop practical recommendations;

Ability to work independently and collaboratively while maintaining professionalism, diplomacy, and confidentiality;

Strong attention to detail and accuracy in research, reporting, and documentation;

Understanding of First Nation cultures, traditions, protocols, and the importance of respectful government-to-government relationships;

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and respond effectively to emerging policy and government relations issues; and

Ability to understand and speak Anishinaabemowin, or willingness to learn.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinating the Government Relationship Tables;

Analyzing, developing, and implementing policy and advocacy supports which meet the mandates of the Anishinabek Nation;

Ongoing monitoring and assessing relevant government legislation and policy in order to provide advocacy recommendations to the Anishinabek Nation;

Supporting the implementation of agreements/processes reached between the Anishinabek Nation and the governments of Canada and Ontario;

Supporting the planning, development and implementation of a workplan in support of the Government Relationship Tables;

Supporting Anishinabek Nation self-government entities with the development and implementation of processes and protocols that advance relationships with external governments;

Preparing reports and recommendations as directed;

Compiling data and evaluating projects undertaken by the Anishinabek Nation;

Supporting the development and implementation of annual workplans and budgets;

Working with the Manager, developing and implementing a communications workplan that promotes awareness of the Government Relationship Tables;

Supporting the Grand Council Chief and Political Office with requests for advocacy activities, policy needs, including research and development of documentation;

Supporting First Nation engagement and dialogue on issues and priorities;

Coordinating capacity support and resources for First Nations priorities;

Acting as liaison internally within the organization on policy issues and processes;

Conducting research, writing reports, and making oral presentations; and

Other duties as assigned.

APPLICATIONS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Cover Letter;

Resume;

Three employment references (preferably current or previous managers/supervisors);

An indication of whether the applicant has previously been employed by the Union of Ontario Indians (please note: if applicable, a reference check will be conducted with the applicant’s former immediate supervisor); and

An indication of whether the applicant is a member of one of the 39 Anishinabek First Nations

The Union of Ontario Indians welcomes and encourages applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates participating in all aspects of the hiring process.

Applications must be received no later than 4:30pm on Friday, December 11, 2026.

Applications are to be submitted to:

Human Resources Department

Fax: (705) 497-9135 | Email: human.resources@anishinabek.ca

For inquiries regarding this position, please contact:

Dave Shawana, Governance Director

Email: dave.shawana@anishinabek.ca

Miigwech to all applicants for their interest, however, only those who qualify for an interview will be contacted.