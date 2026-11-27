UNION OF ONTARIO INDIANS

“To give a voice to the vision of the Anishinabek Nation and to preserve

Anishinaabe Bimaadziwin while advancing our goal of Nationhood.”

Employment Opportunity

Health Transformation – Data Analyst

WORKSITE LOCATION: Onsite at the Union of Ontario Indians Head Office (Nipissing First Nation), Fort William First Nation satellite office, Thunder Bay satellite office, or Sudbury satellite office.

Full-time Position with Benefits, including a defined contribution pension plan starting day one and employer-paid group insurance following three months of employment, in accordance with plan terms.

Vacancy Type: New Vacancy

Salary Range: $67,065 to $76,007

The Health Transformation Data Analyst is responsible for collecting, managing, analyzing and reporting health system data to support the Anishinabek Nation’s Health Transformation initiative and the development of a sustainable, First Nations-led health system. This includes examining federal and provincial health funding, programs and services, identifying service gaps and trends, and developing data reports, dashboards and performance indicators to support evidence-based planning and decision-making.

Reporting to the Health Transformation Lead, this position plays a key role in establishing and maintaining reliable health system data to inform leadership decisions, funding discussions and the phased transfer of health programs, services and funding to Anishinabek Nation control. The Data Analyst works collaboratively with the Health Transformation team, member First Nations and government partners to ensure information is accurate, accessible and managed in accordance with First Nations data sovereignty and OCAP® principles.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Data Science, Health Informatics, Epidemiology, Public Health, Economics or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience;

Minimum three (3) years of experience in data analysis, preferably within health care, the public sector or a First Nations or Indigenous organization;

Demonstrated experience developing dashboards, scorecards, data visualizations or performance indicators;

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 (Outlook, Word and PowerPoint), including experience with data visualization tools; experience with statistical software or query languages is considered an asset;

Working knowledge of First Nations health programs and funding, including Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) programs, Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB), Jordan’s Principle and grants and contributions agreements;

Knowledge of the Ontario health system and federal and provincial roles in First Nations health;

Knowledge of First Nations data sovereignty and OCAP® principles; completion of The Fundamentals of OCAP® training is considered an asset;

Experience with survey analysis and program evaluation is considered an asset;

Knowledge of Anishinaabe culture, history and communities; and

Must possess a valid Ontario Driver’s License, be insurable under the organization’s vehicle insurance policy, and be willing and able to travel regularly for work-related events, meetings and other duties as required.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills, with the ability to present complex data and analytical findings in plain language to diverse audiences;

Strong analytical, statistical, research and problem-solving skills, with the ability to evaluate complex datasets, identify trends and information gaps, and develop evidence-based recommendations;

Strong data management skills, with the ability to maintain data quality, accuracy, consistency and completeness;

Ability to develop clear, accessible dashboards, scorecards, reports and data visualizations to support informed decision-making;

Excellent organizational and time management skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities and meet deadlines;

Ability to prepare and deliver briefing notes, technical reports and presentations to leadership, working groups and external partners;

Ability to build and maintain positive working relationships with First Nations leadership, communities, government representatives and service delivery organizations;

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a multidisciplinary team;

Ability to maintain professionalism, discretion and confidentiality when handling sensitive health, program and community information;

Ability to apply culturally respectful approaches when working with First Nations communities and information;

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities, data requirements and work environments;

Knowledge of Anishinaabe culture, history and communities; and

Ability to understand and speak Anishinaabemowin, or willingness to learn.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collect, compile and analyze federal, provincial and First Nation health system data, including health payments, funding transfers, grants and contributions, and service agreements affecting Anishinabek Nation member First Nations;

Analyze Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) data, including benefit categories, medical transportation and direct and indirect service agreements, to identify trends and service utilization patterns;

Establish and maintain baseline data on existing health programs, services, funding arrangements and service delivery infrastructure to support Health Transformation planning;

Compile and analyze information on the federal health footprint, including federal staffing, health facilities, program delivery infrastructure, Extended Asset Condition Reporting System (E-ACRS) reports and community health facility capital assessments;

Consolidate and analyze Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) datasets, community health information, surveys and engagement findings to develop regional and community-level health profiles;

Research and analyze health system trends, population health indicators, service utilization patterns, standards of care and clinical practice benchmarks relevant to member First Nations;

Identify and quantify health service gaps and disparities across the continuum of care, including services delivered on and off reserve;

Design, develop and maintain dashboards, scorecards and performance indicators to monitor health system trends, service delivery outcomes and progress over time;

Support program planning, monitoring and evaluation by developing performance measures, analyzing program data and identifying opportunities for service improvements;

Provide data analysis and research support for legislative and program reviews, consultations with health care professionals, health service delivery planning and the development of provincial health arrangements;

Collaborate with member First Nations, ISC, the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) and service delivery organizations to identify data sources, understand reporting requirements and support the development of information-sharing agreements;

Prepare briefing notes, data summaries, visualizations, technical reports and presentations that communicate analytical findings in clear, accessible language to leadership, the Health Transformation team and trilateral partners;

Apply OCAP® principles, First Nations data governance practices, applicable privacy legislation and organizational policies to the collection, storage, analysis and sharing of health and community information;

Maintain secure, organized and accurate datasets with documented sources, definitions and quality assurance procedures, while supporting privacy and data security risk assessments and implementing appropriate safeguards, including access controls, data aggregation and suppression of small numbers;

Contribute to the development of privacy, data governance, information-sharing and security policies to support a First Nations-led health system;

Attend in-person meetings, assemblies, conferences, technical tables and working groups, providing data analysis and reporting support to the Health Transformation Lead and Anishinabek Nation leadership as required; and

Perform other duties as assigned.

APPLICATIONS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Cover Letter;

Resume;

Three employment references (preferably current or previous managers/supervisors);

An indication of whether the applicant has previously been employed by the Union of Ontario Indians (please note: if applicable, a reference check will be conducted with the applicant’s former immediate supervisor); and

An indication of whether the applicant is a member of one of the 39 Anishinabek First Nations

The Union of Ontario Indians welcomes and encourages applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates participating in all aspects of the hiring process.

Applications must be received no later than 4:30pm on Friday, December 4, 2026.

Applications are to be submitted to:

Human Resources Department

Fax: (705) 497-9135 | Email: human.resources@anishinabek.ca

For inquiries regarding this position, please contact:

Kimberly Lalonde, Director, Health Department

Email: kimberly.lalonde@anishinabek.ca

Miigwech to all applicants for their interest, however, only those who qualify for an interview will be contacted.