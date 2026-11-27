UNION OF ONTARIO INDIANS

“To give a voice to the vision of the Anishinabek Nation and to preserve

Anishinaabe Bimaadziwin while advancing our goal of Nationhood.”

Employment Opportunity

Health Transformation – Project Coordinator (x2)

WORKSITE LOCATION: One position onsite at the Union of Ontario Indians Thunder Bay or Fort William satellite office, and one position onsite at the Union of Ontaria Indians Curve Lake satellite office.

Full-time Position with Benefits, including a defined contribution pension plan starting day one and employer-paid group insurance following three months of employment, in accordance with plan terms.

Vacancy Type: New Vacancy

Salary Range: $63,621 to $72,103

The Health Transformation Project Coordinator is responsible for providing project coordination, administrative and planning support to the Anishinabek Nation’s Health Transformation initiative. This includes coordinating project activities, maintaining work plans and timelines, organizing meetings and community engagement sessions, tracking deliverables, and preparing reports and documentation to support the effective implementation of project priorities.

Reporting to the Health Transformation Project Manager, this position plays a key role in ensuring project activities are organized, monitored and aligned with the goals of Health Transformation. The Project Coordinator works collaboratively with the Health Transformation team, member First Nations, leadership and external partners to support effective communication, community engagement and the timely completion of project activities.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Post-secondary diploma in Health, Business Administration, Public Administration, Communications or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience;

Minimum two (2) years of experience in project coordination or project support within a health care or administrative setting, including coordinating meetings, events or community engagement activities;

Demonstrated experience with project planning, progress tracking, reporting and documentation;

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 (Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and other relevant software applications;

General knowledge of First Nations health programs, Health Transformation initiatives and Anishinabek Nation programs and services; and

Must possess a valid Ontario Driver’s License, be insurable under the organization’s vehicle insurance policy, and be willing and able to travel regularly for work-related events, meetings and other duties as required.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills, including the ability to prepare clear and accurate reports, correspondence and presentations;

Strong organizational and time management skills, with the ability to multitask, manage competing priorities and meet deadlines;

Excellent attention to detail, accuracy and problem-solving abilities;

Ability to plan, coordinate and facilitate meetings, working groups, community engagement sessions and other project activities;

Strong relationship-building and customer service skills, with the ability to engage professionally and respectfully with First Nations leadership, communities and external partners;

Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team while maintaining professionalism and confidentiality;

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and effectively use virtual meeting platforms, digital communication tools and project management systems; and

Ability to understand and speak Anishinaabemowin, or willingness to learn.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Support the planning, coordination and implementation of Health Transformation project activities, work plans, timelines and deliverables in collaboration with the Health Transformation team;

Coordinate and support meetings, working groups, community engagement sessions and other project events, including scheduling, logistics, materials, facilitation and follow-up activities;

Conduct research, collect and analyze information, and compile relevant data to support project planning, reporting and decision-making;

Monitor project progress, identify outstanding tasks and provide timely updates on key developments, priorities and deadlines;

Prepare briefing notes, meeting minutes, correspondence, presentations and reports to support project activities and communications;

Prepare and provide project progress reports and updates to the Health Transformation Project Manager, Chiefs Committee on Health, Anishinabek Advisory Council on Health and Anishinabek Nation political and technical leadership, as required;

Maintain and update project management platforms, databases and tracking tools to accurately document project activities, milestones and deliverables;

Assist in monitoring project expenditures and preparing activity and financial tracking reports;

Maintain accurate, organized and confidential project files, records and supporting documentation;

Support communication and coordination with member First Nations, leadership, working groups and external partners, including responding to general Health Transformation inquiries;

Attend meetings, assemblies, conferences and community engagement activities, providing coordination and administrative support to the Health Transformation Project Manager and project team; and

Perform other duties as assigned.

APPLICATIONS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Cover Letter;

Resume;

Three employment references (preferably current or previous managers/supervisors);

An indication of whether the applicant has previously been employed by the Union of Ontario Indians (please note: if applicable, a reference check will be conducted with the applicant’s former immediate supervisor); and

An indication of whether the applicant is a member of one of the 39 Anishinabek First Nations

The Union of Ontario Indians welcomes and encourages applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates participating in all aspects of the hiring process.

Applications must be received no later than 4:30pm on Friday, December 4, 2026.

Applications are to be submitted to:

Human Resources Department

Fax: (705) 497-9135 | Email: human.resources@anishinabek.ca

For inquiries regarding this position, please contact:

Kimberly Lalonde, Director, Health Department

Email: kimberly.lalonde@anishinabek.ca

Miigwech to all applicants for their interest, however, only those who qualify for an interview will be contacted.