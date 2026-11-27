UNION OF ONTARIO INDIANS

“To give a voice to the vision of the Anishinabek Nation and to preserve Anishinaabe Bimaadziwin while advancing our goal of Nationhood.”

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Labour Market Development – Program Officer

WORKSITE LOCATION: Onsite at the Union of Ontario Indians Head Office in Nipissing First Nation or the Sudbury Satellite Office

Contract Position until March 30, 2029, with the Possibility of Extension

including a defined contribution pension plan starting day one and employer-paid group insurance following three months of employment, in accordance with plan terms.

Vacancy Type: New Vacancy

Salary Range: $61,007 to $69,142

Reporting to the Labour Market Development Program Manager, the Program Officer provides administrative, financial and program coordination to support the Indigenous Skills and Employment Training Program Agreement (ISETA) and other departmental initiatives.

The Program Officer is responsible for maintaining departmental documentation, coordinating administrative and financial activities, and supporting day-to-day operations. This includes assisting with budgeting, reporting, and records management in accordance with the organization’s policies and administrative guidelines.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Diploma in Business Administration or related training, with a minimum of two years’ experience in the administrative field or program support roles;

Experience reviewing financial documents, reporting on activities and adhering to accounting best practices;

Knowledge of Indigenous communities, cultures, and protocols, with experience working with First Nations organizations considered an asset;

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and experience with databases or reporting systems, with the ability to learn new technologies and tools, and

Must possess a valid Ontario Driver’s License, be insurable under the organization’s vehicle insurance policy and be willing and able to travel regularly for work-related events, meetings and other duties as required.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills;

Strong analytical skills and critical thinking skills, with the ability to identify issues and recommend solutions;

Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with community members and partners;

Ability to maintain professionalism and confidentiality in all situations;

Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask, manage competing priorities, and meet deadlines;

Attention to detail and accuracy in all work;

Ability to work independently and collaboratively as part of a multidisciplinary team;

Willingness to adapt to changing priorities or work environments;

Ability to navigate office environments and use standard office equipment; and

Ability to understand and speak Anishinaabemowin, or willingness to learn.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Support the development, implementation, and monitoring of various Labour Market Development Department work plans;

Monitor and track program agreements, including reviewing activity reports and financial documentation;

Prepare and process accounts payable documents, monitor and reconcile program budgets, and support financial reporting requirements;

Prepare correspondence, reports, meeting minutes, and other internal and external communications;

Maintain and organize the department’s records management system, including correspondence, minutes, resolutions, and related documentation;

Schedule and coordinate arrangements for in-person and virtual meetings and conferences;

Coordinate special projects and initiatives within the Labour Market Development Department;

Travel within the region for work-related meetings and events; and

Perform other duties as assigned.

APPLICATIONS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Cover Letter;

Resume;

Three employment references (preferably current or previous managers/supervisors);

An indication of whether the applicant has previously been employed by the Union of Ontario Indians (please note: if applicable, a reference check will be conducted with the applicant’s former immediate supervisor); and

An indication of whether the applicant is a member of one of the 39 Anishinabek First Nations

The Union of Ontario Indians welcomes and encourages applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates participating in all aspects of the hiring process.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Applications are to be submitted to:

Human Resources Department

Fax: (705) 497-9135 | Email: human.resources@anishinabek.ca

For inquiries regarding this position, please contact:

Polly Bobiwash, Director of Labour Market Development Department Email: polly.bobiwash@anishinabek.ca

Miigwech to all applicants for their interest, however, only those who qualify for an interview will be contacted.