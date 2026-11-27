UNION OF ONTARIO INDIANS

“To give a voice to the vision of the Anishinabek Nation and to preserve

Anishinaabe Bimaadziwin while advancing our goal of Nationhood.”

Employment Opportunity

Program Coordinator- Child Development, AEI

WORKSITE LOCATION: Onsite at the Anishinabek Educational Institute, Munsee or Nipissing Campus

Full-time Position with Benefits, including a defined contribution pension plan starting day one and employer-paid group insurance following three months of employment, in accordance with plan terms.

Vacancy Type: Existing Vacancy

Salary Range: $63,621 to $72,103

The Program Coordinator, Child Development, is responsible for the day-to-day coordination and delivery of assigned post-secondary programs at the Anishinabek Educational Institute (AEI). The position will initially oversee the Binoojiingyag Kinoomaadwin: Early Childhood Education (BK:ECE) program, with additional programs assigned based on organizational needs and priorities. Reporting to the Campus Manager at the assigned campus, the Program Coordinator plays a key role in supporting student success, providing academic and administrative support to instructors and students, and ensuring program delivery meets organizational policies, partner requirements, and quality assurance standards. The position also involves building and maintaining positive relationships with students, instructors, educational partners, and First Nations communities.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum two years’ experience in early childhood education, post-secondary education, or a related field;

Degree or Diploma in Early Childhood Education, Child Development, Education, or a related field;

Membership in good standing with Ontario College of Early Childhood Educators ;

Working knowledge of Indigenous postsecondary Institutes and Program Delivery is considered an asset;

Experience working with a First Nations organization is considered an asset;

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office (Teams, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) and relevant programs and software, with the ability to learn new technologies and tools;

Ability and willingness to work flexible hours, including occasional evenings and weekends, to accommodate program delivery schedules, student and instructor needs, and operational requirements; and

Valid Ontario Driver’s License and insurable under the organization’s vehicle insurance policy and be willing and able to travel for work-related events, meetings, and other duties as required.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills;

Strong organizational, planning, and time-management skills, with the ability to coordinate multiple programs, cohorts and manage competing priorities;

Ability to build and maintain positive working relationships with students, instructors, staff, community representatives, and educational partners;

Demonstrated ability to provide academic support, student advocacy, and appropriate referrals to support student success;

Strong problem-solving, conflict-resolution, and decision-making skills;

Ability to work independently, demonstrate initiative, exercise sound judgment, and contribute effectively within a team environment;

Ability to maintain professionalism, confidentiality, and sensitivity when addressing student and program-related matters;

Ability to adapt to changing program requirements, organizational priorities, and student needs;

Commitment to culturally responsive educational practices and supporting Indigenous student success; and

Ability to understand and speak Anishinaabemowin, or willingness to learn.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinate the planning, organization, and day-to-day delivery of assigned post-secondary programs, ensuring compliance with AEI and educational partner requirements;

Identify and recommend qualified instructors to the Campus Manager and coordinate instructor orientation, scheduling, resources, and ongoing program-related support;

Review course materials, monitor instructional delivery requirements, and coordinate academic schedules to support program quality and student success;

Monitor student academic progress, identify students requiring additional support, and coordinate appropriate academic assistance, advocacy, and referrals;

Coordinate and monitor student field placement requirements, including placement documentation, communication with placement organizations, and student support, as applicable;

Maintain regular communication with instructors, students, and educational partners to address program-related concerns and support successful program completion;

Participate in AEI and partner Program Advisory Committees, program reviews, and quality assurance activities, including supporting curriculum updates and continuous improvement initiatives;

Collaborate with AEI’s Quality Assurance Team and other staff in identifying, researching, and supporting new or expanded educational programs and alternative delivery models;

Assist with student recruitment, program promotion, community engagement, and the development of relationships with potential placement organizations and educational partners;

Support program planning, budget monitoring, and reporting requirements in collaboration with the Campus Manager;

Ensure adherence to UOI policies and procedures, AEI academic and administrative policies, and applicable program requirements;

Attend and participate in meetings, committees, conferences, and professional development activities as required; and

Perform other duties as assigned.

APPLICATIONS MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Cover Letter;

Resume;

Three employment references (preferably current or previous managers/supervisors);

An indication of whether the applicant has previously been employed by the Union of Ontario Indians (please note: if applicable, a reference check will be conducted with the applicant’s former immediate supervisor); and

An indication of whether the applicant is a member of one of the 39 Anishinabek First Nations

The Union of Ontario Indians welcomes and encourages applications from people with disabilities. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates participating in all aspects of the hiring process.

Applications must be received no later than 4:30pm on Friday, December 11, 2026.

Applications are to be submitted to:

Human Resources Department

Fax: (705) 497-9135 | Email: human.resources@anishinabek.ca

For inquiries regarding this position, please contact:

Lacey Smith, Munsee Campus Manager, AEI

Email: lacey.smith@anishinabek.ca

Or

Jennifer Fletcher, Nipissing Campus Manager, AEI

Email: jennifer.fletcher@anishinabek.ca

Miigwech to all applicants for their interest, however, only those who qualify for an interview will be contacted.