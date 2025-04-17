Statement from the Anishinabek Nation on Federal Election: Voting and the journey towards justice

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (April 17, 2025) – “As the Federal Election approaches, we, the Anishinabek Nation, want to extend a warm welcome to all immigrants who have chosen Canada as their new home. Your decision to start anew in this land of opportunity is not only a profound step for you and your families but also a reminder of the strength and resilience that diverse communities bring to our nation.

As newcomers, we understand that your experiences vary, and you may be navigating your own challenges: adapting to a new language, finding employment, and building a future. As you prepare to exercise your democratic right to vote, we encourage you to learn, understand, and reflect on the complex history that shapes the fabric of this country. While Canada represents hope and promise for many, it represents a very dark period for First Nations people that continues to have its effects present day. It is crucial to acknowledge the reality of First Nations in this land—the original custodians of these territories—and how vastly different it is from our non-First Nation counterparts on these lands.

The history of Canada is intertwined with the painful legacy of colonialism, which includes the imposition of Indian Residential Schools, the suppression of Indigenous rights, and the ongoing struggles faced by First Nations across the country. These schools were instruments of assimilation, aiming to erase our languages, cultures, and identities. The effects of this trauma echo through generations, impacting our communities today.

When you cast your vote, view it through a lens of justice and responsibility. Encourage those around you to learn about First Nations’ history, rights, and the issues we face today. Support policies and candidates that recognize our sovereignty, honour our treaties that gave you rights you may not know about, and advocate for the restoration of our rights. Consider the rights that were denied to First Nations peoples for centuries—the right to self-determination, to land, and to preserve our culture and heritage.

Together, as diverse communities in Canada, we have the potential to unite for a future that acknowledges the past and actively works towards true reconciliation. By taking a stand for justice for First Nations, you contribute to the growth of an inclusive society that respects and elevates all its members.

Let us remember that voting is not just about electing representatives; it is an opportunity to give a voice to those who have been silenced for far too long. As you fill out your ballot, carry with you the stories and struggles of Indigenous peoples, and use your power to advocate for a Canada that you envision that embraces all voices, especially those of the Original People of these lands, the First Nations.”

Vote on advance polling days, April 18, 19, 20, or 21 at your assigned polling station.

Respectfully,

Linda Debassige

Grand Council Chief

Anishinabek Nation