Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly assert inherent, sole authority to decide First Nation citizenship

LONDON, ONTARIO (June 4, 2025) – The Anishinabek Nation Chiefs-in-Assembly have declared inherent jurisdiction to decide who belongs on First Nations’ citizenship and membership registries.

The consensus on the approval of the Anishinabek Nation Declaration on E’Dbendaagzijig (Those who belong) sends a strong message to the federal government that its continued efforts to govern Anishinaabe people through the Indian Act registration regulations or any proposed legislative options will be met with strong opposition in favour of Anishinaabe law and jurisdiction.

“Our Anishinabek Nation Declaration on E’Dbendaagzijig is a political position that asserts sovereignty and, in effect, is the foundational document that expresses our inherent right to decide who belongs in our communities, according to our own Anishinaabe laws,” states Dr. Jeannette Corbiere Lavell, Anishinabek Nation E-niigaanwidood E’Dbendaagzijig (Commissioner on Citizenship). “The determination of citizenship is foundational to the identity of the Anishinaabe.”

The Anishinabek Nation Declaration on E’Dbendaagzijig will serve as the written source of authority for the E’Dbendaagzijig Naaknigewin (Citizenship Law) 2009, and for First Nations’ Citizenship Laws. The Anishinabek Nation E’Dbendaagzijig Naaknigewin, 2009, is based on the “One-Parent Rule” to assert First Nation control over citizenship and to recognize those who belong, regardless of Indian status. The Anishinabek Nation Declaration on E’Dbendaagzijig emphasizes Anishinaabe laws, governance, language, territory, and identity to strengthen Anishinabek First Nations.

“The law on E’Dbendaagzijig that we adopted in 2009 is the Anishinabek Nation’s response to the ‘Second-Generation Cut-Off,’” adds Commissioner Dr. Corbiere Lavell.

Anishinabek Nation Southeast Regional Chief Marsha Smoke holds the portfolio on Citizenship. She advises that Anishinabek must work from a place of inclusion, not exclusion.

“By adopting the One-Parent Rule, among other criteria, in our First Nation’s citizenship laws or membership codes, we will move the Anishinabek Nation forward as a self-determining nation of people as described in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We know who our people are. I was taught that we must never leave anyone behind.”

Canada’s current Collaborative Process on the Second-Generation Cut-Off and the Section 10 Voting Thresholds will soon resume the community consultation phase with expectations to introduce solutions to these problematic issues in the existing Indian registration system. Canada’s agenda is to introduce legislative options or solutions in 2027, as a step toward its overall goal to do away with the Indian Act altogether, according to its Action Plan – First Nation Priorities.

“The Anishinabek Nation rejects the imposition of authority of a foreign government over our right to determine our citizens through administrative measures designed to advance the assimilation of First Nations in Canada, such as the Indian Registration Policy. It is of strategic and national importance that we are unified in our responses to Canada within the Collaborative Process,” states Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige. “With the Anishinabek Nation Declaration on E’Dbendaagzijig as the foundation of our laws on citizenship and belonging, we are asserting our inherent rights, as the Anishinabek Nation, as well as relying on our Treaties that are based on that nationhood.”